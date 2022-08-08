The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 126,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 296,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

