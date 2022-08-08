The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.34.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

