Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.93-$22.93 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.15 billion-$43.15 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $587.26. 13,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,910. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.03 and a 200 day moving average of $557.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $661.08.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,639,000 after acquiring an additional 279,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after buying an additional 291,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 275,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,557,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 244,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

