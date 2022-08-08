Thomas Ilube Purchases 1,000 Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,900.75).

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock traded down GBX 19.46 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 795.14 ($9.74). The company had a trading volume of 5,180,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 844.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 973.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 753.60 ($9.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.09). The company has a market cap of £8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,540.38.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About WPP

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($14.09) to GBX 950 ($11.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.64) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.44) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,230 ($15.07) to GBX 915 ($11.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,210 ($14.83).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

