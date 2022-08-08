Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 183.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.