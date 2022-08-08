THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Tops $995.55 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $995.55 million and approximately $181.83 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00012464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

