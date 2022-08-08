Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.58. 55,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

