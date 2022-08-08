Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 422,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 279,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000.
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JSCP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $50.33.
