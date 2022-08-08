Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 425,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.