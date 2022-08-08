Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,495 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.69. 156,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

