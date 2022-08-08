Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,654 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 58,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.