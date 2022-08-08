Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 305,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,398,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.95. 64,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,010. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

