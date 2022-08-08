Toncoin Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $4.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 191.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.01861319 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014771 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
