TOP 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,396.00 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $53,396.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.73 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00132392 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00068677 BTC.
About TOP
TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.
TOP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
