TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Cowen

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

TPIC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $700.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

