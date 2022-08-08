Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 153,190 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 94,421 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.23. 1,560,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,882,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.57. Tilray has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

