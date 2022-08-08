Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,850 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 4,196 call options.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,660. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $694.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

