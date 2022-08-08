Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,850 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 4,196 call options.
Big Lots Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,660. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $694.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Big Lots Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Big Lots
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
