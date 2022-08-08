Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $154.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.