TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TAC opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,201 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TransAlta by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

