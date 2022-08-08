TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.00.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RNW traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.08. The company had a trading volume of 215,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,530. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$22.54.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.