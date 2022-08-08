Transcodium Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $34,203.06 and approximately $35.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,925.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068470 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

