Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPK. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,380 ($16.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.37).

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.1 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 941.20 ($11.53) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,030.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.72. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 912.62. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 914.20 ($11.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

