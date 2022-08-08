Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TPRKY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Travis Perkins from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,060 ($12.99) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,386.67.

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

