Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 48.9% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 195.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 104.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.