Truist Financial Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $571.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $540.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average of $515.52. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

