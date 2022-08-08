Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 29.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 133,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 288,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 37,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.4% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

