Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $225.20 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.11.

