Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $96.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.