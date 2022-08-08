Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 942.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $97.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

