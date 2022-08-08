Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $147.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

