Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

