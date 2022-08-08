Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 494,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 123,098 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

NYSE PEAK opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

