Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down to $25.09

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $24.56. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 24,162 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $21,704,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.