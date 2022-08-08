U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,403. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.



