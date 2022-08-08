U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1,083.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

