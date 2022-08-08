U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 5,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,344,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Specifically, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.