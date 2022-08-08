UBIX.Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (UBX)

UBIX.Network (UBX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One UBIX.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. UBIX.Network has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $495,158.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 212.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.

About UBIX.Network

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network. UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

