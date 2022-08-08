UBS Group Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $52.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of EBAY opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in eBay by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

