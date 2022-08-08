UCA Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,014.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $466,350.93 and approximately $1,014.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 116.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.23 or 0.01839941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014781 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin.

UCA Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.