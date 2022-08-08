Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.50 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

UNS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Uni-Select and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded up C$0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.69. 167,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,084. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$16.69 and a 1-year high of C$38.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$577.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

