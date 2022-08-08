Unifty Price Reaches $0.60 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Unifty has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $1.05 million and $141,455.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

