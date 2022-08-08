Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 1.0 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,592. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

