Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,958 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $57.85.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

