Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Union Jack Oil Price Performance
Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 27.16 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.65 million and a PE ratio of -33.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.82. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.47).
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
