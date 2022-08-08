Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 27.16 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.65 million and a PE ratio of -33.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.82. Union Jack Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.47).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

