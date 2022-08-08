United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 75,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 466,133 shares.The stock last traded at $214.52 and had previously closed at $221.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,712 shares of company stock worth $11,740,574 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

