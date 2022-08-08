Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up approximately 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,528,000 after buying an additional 135,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $110.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.29.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

