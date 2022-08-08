Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.
Upland Software Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $363.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $39.90.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
