Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.63.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $363.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Upland Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,314,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 58,380 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 186,699 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.