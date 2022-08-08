Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Upstart by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. 159,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,353,132. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

