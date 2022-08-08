Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,333 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of UBA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.85. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,875. The company has a market cap of $729.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

