VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 400 ($4.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £239.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.17. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 667.97 ($8.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 553.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 491.44.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

