VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
VAALCO Energy stock opened at GBX 400 ($4.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £239.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.17. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 667.97 ($8.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 553.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 491.44.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
